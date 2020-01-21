End of the road for Rihanna, Jameel



American singer Rihanna and her boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, have called it quits after nearly three years in a relationship. According to US Weekly, the couple was first linked in June 2017. However, according to a source to the outlet, weeks later the duo had been hooking up for a few months.







The 31-year-old duo had kept their relationship mostly private, but the 'We found love' singer opened up about the romance in June 2019 profile with Interview magazine. Rihanna admitted at the time that she was in love with Jameel, but she hesitates to nail down marriage plans. "





Only God knows that girl, we plan and God laughs, right?" she had said. In another interview, the Grammy winner mentioned that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life." In September 2019, a source revealed that Rihanna and Hassan have a good sense of understanding with each oth

