Paris reveals private side in upcoming documentary

Having thrown her life open for years, it's hard to believe there isn't much the public doesn't know about Paris Hilton.But wait, there is. The 38-year-old socialite often described as famous for being famous reveals a private side of herself in 'This is Paris', a YouTube Originals documentary premiering in May.

"It's very emotional this movie, it's very raw, it's very authentic," an unusually somber and admittedly nervous Hilton told a TV critics meeting on Saturday. "It's basically my entire life."In the documentary, she speaks publicly for the first time about incidents from her past and pivotal moments in her life.

Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean ('Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story') initially turned down the project, having gotten her fill of seeing Hilton on countless magazine covers while living in Europe. Dean changed her mind after hearing a particular story described as "heartbreaking trauma" involving Hilton that is revealed in the film.

Hilton herself was reluctant to take a meeting about the project "because I wasn't ready to show myself." Eventually, she agreed and the film crew followed her around the world for a year.


