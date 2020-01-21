Chris to lead Nat Geo docu-series 'Limitless'



Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth will be turning into a "human guinea pig" for National Geographic series 'Limitless'.The docu-series, to be executive produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, was announced at the 2020 Television Critics Association press tour, reported Entertainment Weekly.The scientific series will see Hemsworth undergo a number of challenges that will explore different ways humans can live longer.







The show will then follow the 36-year-old actor as he discovers how to live a healthier and smarter life by transforming himself through six physical and mental challenges around the world. Each episode will tackle a different technique that is to help extend human life-like regenerating damage, shocking the body, and supercharging memory.





"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," Hemsworth said in a statement.





"We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck," he added.

