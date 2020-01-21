Grateful for the love, says Sara

Sara Ali Khan



With just two movies old, the newcomer Sara Ali Khan has already won hearts and has a loyal fan following. And what furthers her success is her upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal 2', in which the budding actress is working with the ace-director Imtiaz Ali.





And for Sara, the opportunity is like a dream come true "Imtiaz sir is such a gentle and nurturing person, and he knows how to get you on par with your performance. I can't believe that I have had the opportunity to work with him," gushes the actress.





The newly released trailer of the movie has left people pointing out the plot's similarity with the earlier film Love Aaj Kal's, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. "I don't think this is Love Aaj Kal's sequel. Kartik is not playing my father's character nor am I donning Deepika's character.







We are, individually, telling a story. Love according to all of us is different. But I do agree a little bit of competition thrives," opines the actress. Further, the actress is quick to reveal that she relates to her character Zoey in the film. "She represents today's youth.







She is keen on steering her career ahead, which is very important to her in her life. Needless to say - this is the major similarity between my character and me," reveals the 'Simmba' actress. It's no secret that the on-screen romance between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan resulted in the off-screen romance as well, creating a resounding buzz for the movie.







Even though the couple parted ways, Sara continues to be thankful to the audience for accepting their jodi. "I just have to say that even before watching the film; this jodi - 'Sarthik' - is getting so much of love from all our fans. This feels great," she gushes.









