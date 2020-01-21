Young Tigers take on Scotland today



Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team will face Scotland today in their second game of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.





The young Tigers made a dazzling start of the competition as they pulled off a dominating nine-wicket win against Zimbabwe In the rain-hit first match. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's opponent Scotland suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan.







In the first game, Bangladesh needed to score 130 runs in 22 overs after the rain halted the game. Zimbabwe batted first after losing the toss and scored 137 for six in 28.1 overs.







Bangladesh chased down the target in 11.2 overs with an aggressive batting from Tanzid Hasan (32 off 10 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes), Parvez Hossain Emon (58* off 33 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38* off 26 with 5 fours).







After Scotland, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their last Group C game on January 24 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. A total of 16 teams are playing in the U-19 World Cup splitting to four groups.





Top two teams of each group will qualify to Super League quarter-finals while the bottom two teams will have to play in Plate quarter-finals. The winners of Super League quarter-finals will advance to the Semifinals while the winners of the Plate quarter-finals will qualify for the Plate semifinals.

