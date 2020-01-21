Shanto ready to fill Mushy's gap

Bangladesh cricket team head coach Russell Domingo (L) giving batting tips to batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto during practice session on Monday. -Collected



Recalled batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is ready to fill the gap of Mushfiqur Rahim after Mr Dependable withdrew his name for selection for the forthcoming Pakistan tour due to terror fear.





Mushfiqur's unavailability virtually a big loss for team Tigers as there is also no Shakib Al Hasan in the middle order. Therefore Najmul Hossain is expected to bat in the middle.







Both Shanto and Imrul Kayes shone bright with bat in the recently concluded (BPL). Imrul was the first choice for the middle order as he showed an impressive form with bat for Chattogram Challengers in BPL but unfortunately he will miss Pakistan tour due to injury.







With Kayes' injury and Mushfiq's unavailability, the door was open for Shanto who scored 308 runs from 11 matches with a century and a half-century in the BBPL eventually. He made a late surge after managing just 115 runs in first eight matches.





"Since the selectors kept faith on me, they drafted me in the team. So I am not thinking that I have to fill up the gap of Mushfiqur Rahim and should play a big role that he is used to do," Shanto said on Monday during the team's practice session. "I stay positive and if I play to my ability, I think I would have no problem to thrive in Pakistan."





Since his international debut for Bangladesh in 2017, Shanto played total seven international matches across all formats but he is yet to live up of the expectations with bat.







He is yet to make a half century but Shanto is promising to utilize the golden chances. "I am not thinking about my past. I will try not to repeat those previous mistakes again," he said."In the last few matches I played well in BBPL and I am sure that if I can have this confidence then I can play well there as well," he said.





The left hander Shanto who played in domestic cricket as opener would have to play in the middle order in Mushfiqur Rahim's place but the young tales said he is ready to bat anywhere.





"I am not worried about batting position, as I got chance in the team I can play in any position and I will try to perform wherever I play and in any batting position," said Shanto, adding that he prefers to bat as a top order batsman though.





"Usually I play in the top order and I am most comfortable batting at top order but as a professional cricketer I should score runs at any batting position," he said," I think big cricketers can score runs from any position and I am thinking wherever I get the chance to bat, I will try to perform," he concluded.





Leave Your Comments