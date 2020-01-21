Bangladesh Ansar, BJMC through to final

Bangladesh Ansar handball team scoring a goal against Noagaon district Sports Association during the semifinal match of the ongoing Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship on Monday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium. -BHF



Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) booked the final spot of the ongoing Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals on Monday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the capital.





In the first semifinal match, Bangladesh Ansar outclassed Noagaon district Sports Association by 39-17 goals after taking lead by 18-11 goals in the first half while BJMC crushed Jamalpur District Sports Association by 38-14 goals after dominating the first half by 16-08 goals.





The final match of the meet will be held today where Member of Parliament Asaduzzaman Noor will be present as chief guest. A total of fourteen district and services teams are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.





The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh, Noagaon, Dhaka Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Rangamati and Bandabon districts.

Leave Your Comments