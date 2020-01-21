



Mrinalini Sarabhai was one of the best known faces of Indian classical dance. She was an expert dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kathakali, and was also a choreographer and a dance instructor.







A dynamic personality she believed that new dance forms do evolve over time, but it is also important that they develop from a traditional classical foundation. A pioneer in the field of Indian classical dance, she was the first classical dancer who turned to choreography. she received her early education from Santiniketan where she realized her true calling.







Determined to receive the best possible training in different dance forms. She went on to attain great fame as a dancer not only in India but also in several other countries around the world. Mrinalini Sarabhai died of old age complications, on January 21, 2016, at the age of 97, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India .

