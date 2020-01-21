JP Nadda takes over as BJP president



BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the national president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.





JP Nadda, who was the only candidate for the top post following the conclusion of nomination process at its headquarters here, will now be the BJP's president for three years till 2022. The announcement was made by senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is the in-charge of the organizational election process.







Nadda, who was appointed as BJP's working president last June, takes over from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nadda's name was proposed by the top party leaders, including Union ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, besides several chief ministers during the nomination process, reports livemint.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to felicitate Nadda at the party office and both leaders will later hold a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nadda, considered an affable and accessible politician, enjoys good rapport with all top party leaders.





He is seen as seasoned organization man, who was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from his college days before joining the youth wing of the BJP and rising through its ranks.Nadda has also served as a minister in the BJP governments in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.





Leave Your Comments