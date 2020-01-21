US hopeful of credible city polls

US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller speaking to media at the EC headquarters. -AA



The United States expects that the elections to two Dhaka city corporations scheduled for Feb 1 will be 'festive, free, credible and participatory'.





US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller expressed the hope on Monday while talking to reporters after meeting Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda at the EC Secretariat on Monday.





He encouraged voters to exercise their franchise in the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Appreciating the turnout of voters in polls in Bangladesh, the envoy said, "Election turnout in Bangladesh is often found much higher than in the United States."







He said he and other members of the diplomatic corps in Dhaka will see how the democratic process goes during the polls in the capital.Miller said it is encouraging to hear that people on both sides of the political spectrumare looking at each other as worthy candidates and whoever wins will be the leaders of Dhaka city.





He laid emphasis on allowing the electorate to cast their votes for whatever candidates they choose.The ambassador said Election Commission officials explained him about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the city polls.





Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury was with the CEC at the meeting.The commission on December 22 announced the city election schedule setting January 30 as the voting day but later deferred it to February 1 as January 30 coincided with Saraswati Puja.





