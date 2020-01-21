'Excessive borrowing from banks may jeopardize economy'

CPB leaders in the city on Monday paid homage to the victims who were killed on January 20, 2001 in a bomb attack. -AA



Bangladesh government has meanwhile surpassed its net lending target from the banking system for the current fiscal year by borrowing more than 480 billion taka from July to December 2019.





It is an instance of the government's highest borrowing from banks in the country's history so far. Financial experts have warned that taking mammoth loans from banks may jeopardize the country's economy.







Bangladesh Bank also made certain changes to its monetary policy halfway through the fiscal year on Sunday, lifting the public sector credit target to 37.7% from 24.3% which was set in July 2019.





Agrani Bank's Chairman Zaid Bakht said with reference to the revised monetary policy "The government has borrowed a huge sum of money from banks during last six monthsand the public sector loans will rise in days to come.





Bangladesh Bank has raised the lending limit for this reason."The government's expenditure target explicitly crosses its projected revenues leading to taking loans from domestic and foreign sectors to balance the deficit.







The government underlines its credit sources and limits at the outset of the fiscal year before declaring it in the yearly budget.Exceeding these limits causes impediments to the government's cash flow and credit management.





The budget for fiscal year 2019-20 put forward a Tk 5.23 trillion expenditure plan against a revenue target of over Tk 3.81 trillion. The government is balancing a part of the Tk 1.85 trillion deficit with domestic loans with the budget setting a borrowing target of Tk 773.63 billion, of which Tk 470.36 billion would come from the banking sector.





However, the government has already borrowed Tk 480.13 billion - a move that has drawn critical observations from Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud, a former financial adviser to the caretaker government who said, "Revenue earnings are insufficient while the sale of savings certificates has also gone down. The only way out for the government is bank loans.







The government is under a sort of compulsion to take loans from banks in order to run the country."Bangladesh's banking arena has been in a dilapidated plight over last few years. The amount of bad loans has exceeded 2.5 trillion taka.





In November 2019, the credit growth in the private sector dropped to 9.87% while the sale of savings certificates suffered a 73% decline from July to November. Exports and imports went down by 6% and 5.25% respectively between July and December 2019.





The government generally falls in financial paucity at the end of the fiscal year. But the government has been affected with financial constraint from the beginning of 2020.





Economists have also expressed doubts about the government attaining its target of 8.2% GDP growth in 2020.Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute, remarked that national economy is not in a good shape at all.





"The situation with revenue collections is not sound. There has only been a 5% growth whereas the target was 40%. There is very little likelihood that the circumstances will improve shortly."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Dr. Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said that since most banks are immersed in financial woes, it would be better for the government not to take heavy loans from the banking turf.





Leave Your Comments