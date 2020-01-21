Cut off vote robbers' hands: Rab



President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and leader of Jatiya Oikya Front ASM Abdur Rab has called upon people to exercise their voting right in a wise and conscious way. He urged all voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming city corporation elections. He said, "Cut off the hands of vote robbers".





ASM Abdur Rab made these remarks on Monday while visiting the capital's Mirpur area. He was there to campaign for Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) mayoral candidate Tabith Awal who is contesting in the election of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).





ASM Abdur Rab further said, "It will be a battle of ballots on 1st February. Resist those who want to manipulate elections. Tabith Awal will win the polls if the election is held in a free and fair way."





He stated, "Your votes will be helpful to release Begum Khaleda Zia from prison and to free thousands of opposition activists from jail. So, cast your votes without fear on 1st February."





