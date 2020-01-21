

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP is the most failed opposition party in the history of Bangladesh's politics.





He said, "BNP is the most failed opposition party in the history of Bangladesh's politics. The party has failed to wage a movement on the city streets.







It also faced defeat in elections. Now BNP has turned into a party of raising allegations."The Minister made the remarks while responding to a question at a press conference on contemporary affairs at the Secretariat.





About the recent comments of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the upcoming city polls, he said Fakhrul is stating that a mass-surge is created here in favor of his party but it is "his day dream".





On February 1, people would be able to know who will win in the city polls, the AL general secretary said, adding that raising allegation about elections until vote counting is an old habit of BNP.





Replying to another question, Quader said "I should raise allegation for level playing field in city elections…the BNP secretary general is conducting election campaign in favor of their nominated party but I could not do so".





About the recent arrest warrant issued against the Daily Prothom Alo editor and nine others, Quader said it is a matter of the court and the government did not interfere in it. "Judiciary is totally independent. It is the jurisdiction of court whether it will grant them bail or give release," he added.





Responding to a query about the country's roads and highway, the road transport and bridges minister said works continue in different parts of the country to upgrade roads into double lanes and four lanes.





