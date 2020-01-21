'Mass wave in favor of Sheaf of Paddy'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said that a mass wave has been created in favour of 'Sheaf of Paddy.'He came up with the assertion when he carried out electioneering in favor of Tabith Awal, their party's mayoral candidate in the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).





Fakhrul along with BNP's DNCC mayoral contender Tabith Awal started the election campaign from in front of Baitul Mosharraf Jam-e-Mosque near Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the city's Mirpur area around 10:30am.The BNP leader distributed leaflets and sought votes from the voters of all walks of life.





In a brief address there, Fakhrul said they have taken city polls as a challenge for mobilizing public support to strength their movement for the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and 'restoration' of democracy.He said they have taken part in the election aiming to involve people with their ongoing movement and give it a final shape by organizing people.





The BNP leader expressed high hope that Tabith will win the polls slated for February 1."The mass wave that we see in favor of Tabith Awal and the Sheaf of Paddy in the polls is unprecedented. We think Tabith will win with a big margin if the elections are held in a free and fair manner," he observed.





Fakhrul criticized the government for what he said not taking necessary steps to ensure a credible election. "This Commission has so far failed to perform its duty propel y. The rescheduling of the voting is another proof of their incompetence."Later, Fakhrul walked to voters and carried out the campaign for nearly 45 minutes.





