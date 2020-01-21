Actions not remarkable: EC Mahbub



Election Commissioner (EC) Mahbub Talukder has said that the actions taken by Returning Officers and executive magistrates against instances of violations of electoral code of conduct are not remarkable. Mahbub Talukder made this comment with reference to the upcoming Dhaka city corporation elections.







Under these circumstances, people's confidence on Election Commission may face crisis, he informed on Monday through an unofficial note which was sent to Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, other Election Commissioners and Returning Officers.







A number of allegations regarding the infringement of electoral code of conduct have come up in the middle of the campaign of different candidates for Dhaka city corporation polls. Candidates of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been complaining about noncompliance of code of conduct since the very beginning of electoral publicity.





Returning Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Abul Kashem has said that executive magistrates are working actively. On the other hand, Returning Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Abdul Baten has stated that he is not fully satisfied with the activities of magistrates.





Mahbub Talukder requested to authorities concerned to issue separate orders through another unofficial note on 13 January to stop the participation of Members of Parliament in the city corporation election campaign.The elections of Dhaka north and south city corporations are going to be held on 1st February.





Leave Your Comments