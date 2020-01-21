5 cops to die for attack on Hasina's Laldighi rally



A special court in Chittagong has handed down death penalty to five police personnel on Monday in connection with an attack on a rally of Sheikh Hasina in Chittagong in 1988. Judge Ismail Hossain pronounced the verdict.







Those who have been awarded death penalty are Mamtaj Uddin, Mostafizur Rahman, Prodeep Barua, Gopal Chandra Mandal and Abdullah. Gopal Chandra Mandal is absconding while the rest of the convicts are inside jail.





Police force opened fire recklessly on a rally of Sheikh Hasina at Laldighir Maidan in Chattogram on 24 January 1988. Hussain Muhammad Ershad was President at that time. 24 people got killed in that attack while over two hundred were injured.





Some of the victims who were killed in the occurrence are Hasan Murad, Mohiuddin Shamim, Athlebert Gomez Kishore, Shwapan Kumar Biswas, Shwapan Chowdhury, Pankaj Boiddo, Bahar Uddin, Chand Mia, Ajit Sarker, Ramesh Boiddo, Badrul Alam, DK Chowdhury, Palash Dutta, Abdul Quddus, Gobindo Dash, Shahadat, Sajjad Hossain, Abdul Mannan, Sabuj Hossain, Kamal Hossain, BK Dash, Samar Dutta, Hashem Mia and Mohammad Kashem.





Lawyer Shaheedul Huda filed a case over the attack on 5 March 1992. The case was resurrected in 1996. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was ordered by court to carry out an inquiry.







CID submitted the inquiry report to court on 12 January 1997. Police resubmitted the report after further investigations accusing eight people on 3 November 1998. Taking statements of witnesses was completed on 14 January this year.

Leave Your Comments