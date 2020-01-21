Human-to-human transmission of China virus confirmed

Members of medical staff on Monday transferring patients to Jinyintan hospital in China where people infected with a new strain of coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are treated. -Collected



China's health commission said on Monday that medical workers have been infected by the deadly coronavirus first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, confirming it can be transmitted between people.





"The current situation is that it is no longer animal to human transmission, but human to human," said Chinese pulmonologist Zhong Nanshan, who discovered the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) coronavirus in 2003 and now heads an expert panel under the health commission.







He cited a case in Guangdong, where the patient had not been to Wuhan but caught the virus from a family member. Dr Zhong also said 14 medical personnel helping with coronavirus patients have been infected by one carrier.





"The key to controlling the spread of the disease now is to prevent a super-spreader from emerging," Dr Zhong, director of the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, said.Another member of the expert panel, virologist Gao Fu, said: "The virus is changing. The virus is adapting to the environment and adapting to humans."



The expert panel warned that the number of infections will increase with the Chinese New Year mass migration, according to a news item of Straits Times.The Wuhan virus that has killed three people so far has spread to China's financial hub Shanghai with more cases reported elsewhere in the country.



According to state broadcaster CCTV, new confirmed cases have been found in Beijing and Guangdong, bringing the tally to five and 14 respectively in these two cities as of 6pm local time on Monday, while the figure remains at 198 in Wuhan - unchanged since the last official update earlier at 1pm local time.



Shanghai, in a separate press release posted on the website of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Monday, also reported its first confirmed case. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 218.The case in Shanghai, a city with a population of 24.2 million, is a 56-year-old woman from Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.





She arrived in Shanghai from Wuhan on Jan 12 and was hospitalized and isolated on Jan 15 after showing symptoms of fever and fatigue. She was confirmed to have been infected by the virus called 2019-nCoV on Monday after testing positive.



The patient is no longer feverish and her vital signs are stable, said the Shanghai press release.CCTV also reported two suspected cases in Sichuan, one in Yunnan, two in Shanghai, one in Guangxi and one in Shandong.



The announcements come as Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would curb the spread of the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus."People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," state media quoted Xi as saying.



2019-nCoV belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as Sars, which killed nearly 800 people globally during a 2002/03 outbreak that also started in China.



A Wuhan seafood market is believed to be the epicenter of the virus, and the World Health Organization said an animal source is likely to be the "primary" culprit.Authorities around the globe, including in the United States and many Asian countries, have stepped up screening of travelers from Wuhan.



Last week, Thailand confirmed two cases of infection while Japan reported one, and South Korea on Monday confirmed its first case.Meanwhile, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) authorities said that they have started screening passengers arriving from China.





Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) said the HSIA is on high alert as all flights from China land here. They have also instructed other airports to be alert in this regard, IEDCR sources said.





IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, "We've not found any coronavirus-affected patient in Bangladesh. We're providing special training to our health-workers in this regard."





The director also said the health workers have been directed to check and screen passengers at airports. Anyone fearing any symptom of the virus has been advised to call hotline numbers - 01937110011, 01937000011, 01927711784, 01927711785.





