Published:  09:43 AM, 21 January 2020

‘Drug trader’ killed in city ‘gunfight’

A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at Barua in Khilkhet area of the capital early Tuesday.  
 
The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 34.
 
Tipped off that a gang of drug peddlers gathered in the area, a Rab team rushed there around 2:10am, said ASP Kamruzzaman, company commander of Rab-1.
 
Sensing the presence of law enforcers, the drug peddlers opened fire on the Rab members forcing them to fire back in self-defence, he added.
 
Later, Hossain’s body was recovered from the spot.
 
The elite force members also recovered 1,950 pieces of Yaba pills, four shooter-guns and 34 cartridges.

