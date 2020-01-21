Tabith Awal comes under attack in city









BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls mayoral candidate Tabith Awal came under attack during election campaign in the city’s Gabtoli area on Monday.





Witnesses said when Tabith and his supporters reached Bajarpara in Gabtoli for election campaign a group of people started throwing brickbats towards them around 11: 15 pm, leaving Tabith and some of his supporters injured.













BNP activists alleged that 9 No Ward AL commissioner candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum led the attack on the mayoral candidate.





However, Tabith continued his election campaign after the attack.

