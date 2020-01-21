Awami League MP Ismat Ara Sadique passes away









Awami League lawmaker and former State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique passed away in the city on Tuesday. She was 78.





Sadique was born in Keshabpur upazila’s Bhogoti village in Jashore on December 12, 1942.





Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the MP elected from Jashore-6.





President and Prime Minister in separate condolence messages prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

