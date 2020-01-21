Abrar murder case: Court takes charges into cognisance









A court here on Tuesday took the charges into cognisance against 25 in the case over the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the charges, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapos Kumar Pal.





Among the accused, 22 are behind bars while three other on the run.





The court fixed January 30 for hearing on charge framing.





On January 15, the court fixed the date for accepting the charges in the case which was shifted to the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judges Court on January 13.





Morshed Amartya Islam, a fugitive accused in the case, surrendered before the court on January 12 while the court sent him to jail.





On December 3 last, a court here ordered confiscation of the property of four fugitive accused in the killing case.





The three fugitives are Morsheduzzaman Jishan, Mustafa Rafid and Ehtashamul Rabbi Tanim.





On November 18 last, the court accepted the charge-sheet against the 25 accused and issued a warrant for the arrest of the four fugitives in the case.





Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of Buet, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.





He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to room No-2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.

