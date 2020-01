A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Mominpara border in Sadar upazila here early Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 25, son of Tabibor Rahman of Khalpara area of Sadar upazila.





Local people spotted Hasan’s body near pillar No 752, said Lt Col Md Mamunul Haque, company commander of BGB-56.





