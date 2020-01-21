Three women return home after serving jail in India





Three Bangladeshi women on Monday night returned home from India through Benapole land port after serving two years jail term.





The identities of the women could not be known yet.





Khorshed Alam, officer-in-charge of Benapole Check Post Immigration Police, said Petrapol Police of India handed them over to Benapole Immigration Police at 8pm.





The women entered India illegally in search of jobs but Mumbai police arrested them and they were jailed for two years by a court there, he added.





Abdul Muhit, co-coordinator of Justice and Care NGO, said they will hand over the women to their families.

