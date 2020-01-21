Six jailed for taking drugs in Jashore









A mobile court here on Monday evening sentenced six people to six months imprisonment for taking drugs in Maroari temple area of the town.





They are Bahauddin, 18, Azizur Rahman, 40, Abdul Aziz, 50, Shariful, 41, of Jashore town, Ayub Ali, 32, of Bagharpara upazila and Rubel Sheikh, 27, of Magura district.





Police and staff of District Narcotics Control Office , led by Executive Magistrate Kazi Atikur Rahman, conducted a drive in the area and caught the six red-handed while they were drinking locally-made liquor, said Sheikh Jalal Uddin, a court clerk.





