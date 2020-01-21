PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for exploring various avenues for greater cooperation between Bangladesh and Kosovo.

"We, both the countries, will have to see which goods we can export and import," she said when newly-appointed Ambassador of Kosovo Funer Ureya met her.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban in in the evening.

"We're setting up 100 economic zones across Bangladesh as there’s a huge market in South Asia, Southeast Asia and beyond,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

She welcomed the new Kosovo envoy in Bangladesh and assured him of extending all sorts of cooperation in discharging his duty in Bangladesh.

The Kosovo envoy highly appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to develop Bangladesh. “Bangladesh and you have great reputation in the international arena," he said.

"I'll explore various avenues of cooperation between the two countries as I want to strengthen this cooperation,” said Ureya.

He praised the economic progress and tremendous development in the ICT sector of Bangladesh. "Your ICT sector is very rich," he said.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian was present at the meeting.