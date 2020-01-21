Pinpoint our weakness, industries minister urges journos

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Tuesday urged journalists to pinpoint their weakness through reports in order to expedite their activities.

“Though we’ve succeeded in some fields, we couldn’t reach our expected goals. We’ve to work very fast to achieve our goals. So, we need the help of the media. Pinpoint our weakness alongside successes in the media,” he said while speaking at a press conference at his office in the capital.

The minister said Awami League in its election manifesto promised to create employment in the country. “We’ve completed our homework accordingly. Our activities will be visible soon. Now, we need to overcome our weakness. Media have a big role in this regard.”

The contribution of industries to the GDP increased to 35.14 percent in 2018-2019 fiscal year which was 33.71 percent in the previous financial year, he said.

Besides, the Industries Ministry spent 99.30 percent of its total allocation on the ADP projects in 2018-19 fiscal year, which was 75.42 percent in 2017-18, Humayun added.

He said they took three initiatives to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- distributing “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Puroskar”, arranging a national seminar on “Bangabandhu’s Shilpa Bhabna” and installing “Bangabandhu Mural” at the ministry.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder said he is not satisfied with the activities of the ministry done last year. “We’ve to speed up our activities. We don’t want to walk like an ant.”

He expressed the hope that Bangladesh will achieve all of its goals, including Vision 2021, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Vision 2041.