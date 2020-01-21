2 held over ‘rape’ of girl in N’ganj

Police arrested two people in Sadar upazila on Tuesday in a case filed over the ‘rape’ of a girl.

The arrestees were identified as Turzo, 19, son of Manir Hossain of Khilmarket area, and Anisur Rahman Shyamol alias Dorji Shyamol, son of Nur Mohammad.

Quoting victim’s family, Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said Turzo used to harass the 14-year-old girl.

On January 19, he picked the girl up and took her to his house where he violated her after confining her to a room for five hours.

Shyamol stood guard after locking the door from outside.

Getting no whereabouts of the girl, victim’s mother went to Turzo’s house and rescued the girl with the help of locals.

Later, they filed a case with Fatullah Model Police Station, said police.

Police arrested Turzo from Kashipur area and Shyamol from his Khilmarket residence on Tuesday.