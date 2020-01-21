Rifat murder: HC dismisses Minni’s pleas for quashing case

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition of Aysha Siddika Minni seeking cancellation of the trial proceedings against her in a case filed over the murder of her husband Rifat Sharif.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman dismissed the appeal stating that it was not pressed.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna and Makkia Fatema Islam stood for Minni while Deputy Attorney General FR Khan represented the state.

Fatema said Minni filed an appeal with the HC seeking cancellation of trial proceedings against her in the murder.

Rifat Sharif was hacked to death in broad daylight in the district town of Barguna on June 26 last.

He was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.

Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father. The young man’s wife, Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16, and made an accused in the case.

The main accused, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers on July 2.

The High Court on August 29 granted bail to Minni on conditions that she would remain in her father’s custody and refrain from talking to the media.