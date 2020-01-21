Ottis Gibson replaces Charl Langeveldt as Bangladesh bowling coach

Former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson has been appointed Bangladesh national team bowling coach for two years. He replaces South African Charl Langeveldt who was released by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in December 2019 to serve as coach of South Africa.

Gibson had appeared for the West Indies in Tests and ODIs and had an accomplished First-class and List A career spanning 17 years in which he took over 1000 wickets. Since his retirement as a player in 2007, he has held prominent coaching positions including the Head Coach’s role with the West Indies and South Africa and Bowling Coach of England.

In the recently concluded Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2020, Gibson was the Head Coach of Cumilla Warriors. During the BPL, Gibson had revealed that he was in discussion with the BCB to be appointed as the bowling coach.

“He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team’s coaching group,” BCB CEO Nizam Uddin was quoted as saying in BCB media release about the appointment of Gibson.

Gibson’s assignment with the Bangladesh Team starts immediately as he will join the squad for the Tour of Pakistan 2020. The Bangladesh side is scheduled to depart for Lahore on January 22 at 8pm (Bangladesh time) for a three-match T20 International series. The team will then return to Pakistan in February and April to complete two Tests and an ODI.