Diner Sheshe





"We were classmates in college…I'm pretty sure she didn't even notice me at induction -- but I noticed her and didn't like her. She was loud and talked about herself too much. It wasn't until Economics class, where we were in the same group, that we first exchanged phone numbers!





The first conversation I initiated was to ask her if she wrote -- even though I had already stalked her blog to read her work! I didn't want a relationship with anyone and hated conversations that were on social media. But I remember, freezing my fingers off when it was cold, 'cause I was texting her! She had this depth about her, never afraid to speak up and voice her opinions… I knew I wanted to keep talking to her, or rather, keep listening to her talk!





I remember one of the first times we hung out, just us -- we went to the college canteen, I listened as she talked about everything from movies to politics. Conversations were so easy, it was while texting one time that she suggested we start dating! I took three months to answer -- I wanted to be sure that she was the one.





My parents didn't accept it at all, but we were sure about each other... it was an ultimatum that finally forced them to come to our wedding -- I didn't want any future regrets for anyone. Our wedding was beautiful, everyone could see how in love we were.





Overtime, I've realized that there are some things I just can't win with... like the fight for what to wear! She buys all my clothes, since we first went to prom -- she loves telling me what to wear. And just seeing the look of triumph on her face when she convinces me to not wear chappals, is enough for me to happily give up comfortable shoes -- that's how much I Iove her!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

