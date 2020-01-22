Worldwide waffling





Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a big step its mission to fly NASA astronauts for the first time as soon as this spring. A Crew Dragon astronaut capsule launched at 10:30 am and softly splashed down about 19 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral in Florida about eight minutes later, after ejecting itself from a rocket that cut off its engines 12 miles (19 km) above the ocean to mimic a launch failure.











A pot shortage that has marred the rollout of recreational weed sales in Illinois is also affecting the state's medical marijuana program - despite promises from state lawmakers and protections built into the law - leading some to question why more wasn't done to ensure patients could continue to get the marijuana they need to treat their conditions. Less than two months after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the historic bill legalizing recreational pot use in June, he approved another piece of legislation that made the medical program permanent and allowed patients with a host of new conditions to qualify for licenses. The laws failed to ensure more pot would be cultivated in the state until this coming summer, when 40 licenses will be issued to small-scale craft grow operations.











Scott Morrison has issued an extraordinary rebuke of the New South Wales environment minister, Matt Kean, for suggesting federal Liberals are pushing the government to increase its ambition on emissions reduction. Asked about Kean's call for the federal government to abandon its use of Kyoto carryover credits to meet its 2030 emissions target, Morrison told ABC's AM that "Matt Kean doesn't know what he's talking about, he doesn't know what's going on in the federal cabinet most of the federal cabinet wouldn't even know who Matt Kean was".











The jeweller De Grisogono may not be a household name, but it has cachet among the stars. Its annual party at the Cannes film festival is a sparkling occasion, and not just for the A-listers who get to wear the diamond necklaces the company produces. This is a glamorous world - and one in which Isabel dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and daughter of the former president of Angola, and her husband, Sindika Dokolo, have had a place since he acquired a stake in the Swiss company in 2012. But this share of one of the world's most prestigious jewellery makers, and the money behind it, is now part of an investigation in Angola, where prosecutors have said they are looking at allegations that the couple enriched themselves at the expense of the country.



