Seminar on drugs abuse at BUP

The Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking Prevention Committee of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organized a seminar on "Drug Abuse and its way out" to create the awareness among the students at Bijoy auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.







BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari was present at seminar as the chief guest while Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor M Abul Kashem Mozumder and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) member Professor Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury were also present as special guests. The DNC Director General Md Jamal Uddin Ahmed was also present as the keynote speaker.







Speakers cited that using drugs damage the developing adolescent brain particularly the part that deals with emotion, memory and decision including adverse effect on a wide range of short- and long-term, direct and indirect paraphernalia. They emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the people along with various government initiatives for rehabilitation.



BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari focused that all guardians and parents, teachers and nearest relatives must keep constant vigilance so that a youth cannot be derailed with the influence of bad companions. He said that preventive education, treatment and rehabilitation are priority issues to make a country drug abuse free. BUP is zero tolerant to drug abuse, he added.





Faculty of Medical Studies Dean Brigadier General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman moderated the program. Among others, invited guests, high officials, BUP officers, teachers and students were also present at the seminar.





