10m trees to be planted in Mujib Borsho



Forest Department officials said they will plant saplings of 10 million (1 crore) trees during Mujib Borsho. The saplings will be distributed all over Bangladesh from the first week of June 2020. Concer-ned officials have informed that this initiative has been taken to protect natural environment.





It was decided in August 2019 to produce one crore twenty lakh saplings for this purpose. The environment minister has instructed the officials of his ministry to observe Mujib Borsho in a befitting way. The minister has also issued directives to the authorities concerned to preserve all the forests of the country including Sundarbans.



Leave Your Comments