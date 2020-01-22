'Police station would be safe shelter for people'

Barishal DIG Shafikul Islam speaking as the chief guest at Babuganj Community Policing Day in Barishal on Tuesday. -AA



A views-exchange meeting on Community Policing and Open House Day was observed at Eidgah Math of Babuganj Police Station in Babuganj of Barishal on Tuesday.





Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Barishal range Md Shafiqul Islam was the chief guest in the program presided over by Barishal Police Super (SP) Md Saiful Islam (BPM BAR) and the program was conducted by Additional Police Super Anowar Sayed. Overall support was provided by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mijanur Rahman.







While delivering speech, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Barishal range Md Shafiqul Islam said, 'Police station would be the safe shelter for people; the relation of police and common people should be friendly and cooperative. With the support of everyone drug, terrorism and other crimes can be uprooted from society as well as the country'.





---Arifur Rahman, Babuganj, Barishal



