Feed the Future Biotech Projects delegation visits BARI

A four-member high-level delegation of 'Feed the Future (FtF) Biotech Projects' (Potato & Brinjal) has visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Tuesday. The members of the delegation include Dr. Ronnie Coffman, Director, IP-CALS, Cornell University, USA; Ms Maricelis Avecedo, Projects Director, FtF Biotech Eggplant Cornell University, USA; Dr. Vijay Paranjape, Associate Director, Bt Brinjal Project, Sathguru, India and Md. Jahangir Hossain Ph.D, Country Project Director, FtF Biotech Projects (Potato & Brinjal), Bangladesh.







BARI scientists and officers welcomed the delegation at the time of their arrival in the institute. BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad also gave a welcome address at his conference room. Chief Scientific Officer of the Plant Physiology Division of BARI Dr. Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury gave brief presentation on the activities and achievements of BARI.







BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab, Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam heads of the divisions, senior scientists, officers, among others, were present on the occasion. Later, the delegation visited research field of biotechnology division and expressed their satisfaction by seeing the activities, advancement and achievements of BARI.



