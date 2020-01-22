'We must think about need-based science'

Gopalganj district Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana speaking at the 41th National Science and Technology Fair in Gopalganj town on Tuesday. -AA



The 41th National Science and Technology Fair during the week has been inaugurated in Gopalganj. Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Shahida Sultana inaugurated the 41th National Science and Technology Fair on Monday morning at the conference room of Sadar Upazila Parishad under the supervision of National Science and Technology Museum and sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology.





Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana as the chief guest and woman vice chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Nirunnahar Yusuf as special guest were present at the inaugural ceremony of the science and technology fair. Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Sadikur Rahman Khan presided over the function.





Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer SM Morshed delivered the welcome address at the inauguration of the National Science and Technology Fair during the week. A total of 12 educational institutions of higher secondary and secondary level participated in the fair.





The little scientists of Gopalganj presented aerial engineering, hydropower, electric hardware fuse and hardware drain signal, free energy etc. A Student Juhi Baidya of class eleven of science department of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Govt. Women College said in her response, "It is good that such an arrangement will bring life to our practice and speed up."





The chief guest of the program, Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Shahida Sultana told the students, "We have to think on need based science. At first, we must fix our problem, No need to think about the work that one has done, we have to think about something new, we will look at science in terms of innovation."





The chief guest further said for the education administration officials and teachers concerned that the reagent smell is no longer available in the science lab of the school, which means there is no practice. The middle generation of us could not learn anything. They did not know the war of liberation; they did not know about the country, they did not know about science. For this reason, incubation labs should be set up at every educational institution, ensuring regular practice.







