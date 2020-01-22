Bangladeshi immigrants living in Toronto, Canada formed a human chain on Sunday demonstrating against money laundering from Bangladesh.





A great deal of Bangladeshi immigrants living in Toronto, Canada organized a human chain on 19 January (Sunday) 2020 protesting over the flow of money laundering from Bangladesh to foreign countries. Temperature was minus 12 to 13 degrees Celsius. However, the expatriate Bangladeshis defied the inclement weather and expressed their resentment against money launderers and financial thugs.







They called upon Bangladesh government to take immediate steps against the perpetrators who are involved in money laundering. At the same time they urged the authorities concerned of Bangladesh to make the best of their efforts to fight corruption and irregularities.





The amount of money deposited by Bangladeshi clients in the Swiss banks has increased by 1, 274 crore taka compared to last year. At present there is 5, 343 crore taka from Bangladeshi clients deposited in the Swiss banks. It was 4069 crore taka in the previous year. Swiss National Bank, which is the central bank of Switzerland, unfolded this information recently.





Economists and financial experts have urged Bangladesh government and regulatory authorities to take up immediate and firm steps to stop money laundering or capital flight.







The magnitude of money laundering has been mounting by leaps and bounds for last several years. The sums of laundered money have amounted to approximately 6 lakh crore taka during last ten years relevant sources have informed.





Economists have blamed extreme lack of good governance and accountability in the country's financial and banking sectors for the extensively rising figures of illegally transferred money from Bangladesh to foreign countries. Reportedly the money launderers are too influential which is why they do not care about any regulations or warnings.





Swiss banks, Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have meanwhile unveiled reports about the formidable dimension of money laundering from Bangladesh.





Switzerland has meanwhile taken up particular measures to stop money laundering from foreign countries to Swiss banks. The authorities concerned in Switzerland have in the meantime communicated with the financial intelligence units of some South Asian and African countries to exchange information about suspicious transactions.







Financial experts have referred to political influence and inefficiency of Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank as some principal causes behind money laundering. In recent times it has been exposed by reliable sources that a powerful group of money launderers are making false shipment papers and fake invoices to facilitate illegal money transfer from Bangladesh to overseas destinations. Under-invoicing and over-invoicing are another two ways utilized by financial culprits for transferring money to foreign countries through unauthorized channels.





Reportedly letters of credit (LC) are being opened by some traders but the goods named on the LCs are not being imported. Economists have marked it as a major way of money laundering.







Scholars and prominent citizens have said that a list with names and particulars of several money launderers was unfolded by Panama Papers and Paradise Papers but no remarkable actions have been yet taken by the financial regulators in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh is now facing the highest ever trade deficit and burgeoning import expenses which are vivid threats to national economy according to financial quarters. Trade deficit of Bangladesh amounted to 145.30 billion taka in March 2019.







Financial sources have said that Bangladesh became a member of Egmont Group headquartered in Canada in 2013 to exchange information about money laundering and terror finance. Egmont Group has 147 member countries. But reportedly neither Finance Ministry nor Bangladesh Bank is making substantial efforts to procure information about money launderers through Egmont Group.







Bangladesh's banking sector is inflicted with nearly 2 trillion taka defaulted loans including written off debts. Economists have remarked that most of the defaulted loans might have been laundered to overseas locations. At the same time financial experts have urged the regulatory authorities to expose the names, facts and figures associated with the top loan borrowers to ascertain the true extent of defaulted loans and to identify the mega defaulters.







The regulatory authorities should implement tough actions to stop money laundering and to recover defaulted loans with immediate effect.





Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank should not show any special favours to the people who launder money and default big sums of bank loans. Proper measures should be executed to halt capital flight and to persuade loan defaulters to pay back their loans.





The government should free the financial and banking sectors from political influence. Political influence and nepotism are responsible for the inactivity of Bangladesh Bank and Finance Ministry regarding defaulted loans and money laundering.





Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank, Anti Corruption Commission, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and other financial wings should work in coordinated ways to stop money laundering.





Most of the loan scammers and money launderers have strong affiliations with the government's top brass. For this reason it is difficult to stop money laundering.We want all conscious citizens of Bangladesh to raise their voice against money laundering and all other financial malpractices.



The writer is Editor of notundesh.com

