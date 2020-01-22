Rakibul takes hattrick as U-19s demolish Scotland

Bangladesh Under-19 spinner Rakibul Hasan celebrates with teammates after claiming his first T20 hattrick against Scotland in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa on Tuesday. -ICC





Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team produced a sensational bowling display to skittle out Scotland for 89 with a dominating seven wicket win in their second game of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup at Witrand Cricket Field Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.





Scotland skipper Angus Guy's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as none of their batsmen could manage to stay long at the crease. Bangladesh spinner Rakibul Hasan was the chief tormentor of the Scotland side, taking four wickets for 20 runs including a hattrick from his 5.3 overs.







The teenage left-arm spinner Rakibul, in his fourth over, came up with a bit of magic when he removed Kess Sajjad, Robertson and Peet in three consecutive deliveries to register the first hattrick of the tournament.







Bangladesh seamers Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib impressed with the ball as well, taking 2-13 and 2-26 respectively, to rattle the Scotts. Only three batsmen in the Scotland side - skipper Angus Guy's (11), Uzzair Shah (28) and Cairns (17) managed to get runs in double digits as other Scott batsmen found it tough to score against the young Tigers.





Left arm pacer Shoriful Islam had put Tigers on track for victory early by taking two wickets in his third over. Tanzim then got into the act by removing Angus Guy and Jasper Davidson in successive balls.







The player of the match left arm spinner Rakibul rocked the Scotland in the 24th over of the innings, getting rid of three Scott batsmen in a span of three deliveries to leave the opposition tottering. Scotland could never recover from the early blows and slipped to 67 for eight, leaving the responsibility of getting runs to the tail enders.







The trio, Bangladesh, only used bowlers, wrapped up Scotland in little more than an hour and a half in 30.3 overs. In reply, Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan was removed in the first ball even they lost two more wickets 35 runs, but victory was inevitable, and owhid Hridoy (17) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (35) were untroubled.

