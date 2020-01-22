Riyad backs Mushfiq's decision to quit Pak tour

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad seen at a training on Monday in Mirpur. -BCB



Recently, Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan, citing the reason that his family doesn't want him to go to Pakistan due to terror fear. His decision left many shellshocked but Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad has thrown his weight behind Mushfiq's decision.





"I am fully supporting Mushfiq's decision. Every family has a say here and a lot depends on what they say. The safety of our lives and well being comes first." Mahmudullah said during three press meet on Tuesday. "Definitely life is larger than cricket. Personal life should always get priority. So everyone is right on what decision they took about this tour." He added.





The PCB has been trying for the last five years to convince foreign teams to play in Pakistan. Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies and the World XI toured Pakistan during this period but all these matches were either ODIs or Twenty20s.





Last year in September T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and former skipper Angelo Mathews were among the ten players who opted out of the Pakistan tour for ODI series, citing security fears. Families of several Sri Lankan players were reportedly uncomfortable with the prospect of the stars playing in Pakistan. Despite star players' absence, Sri Lanka sent an understrength team for ODI and T20 series in Pakistan soil.







But later in December during the Test series in Pakistan, several Sri Lanka players expressed confidence that Pakistan is safe to tour. Not only have that, captain Dimuth Karunaratne even regretted pulling out of the ODI leg in September. The test series in Pakistan was made possible after Sri Lanka toured three months ago and played an ODI and a Twenty20 series in Karachi and Lahore without any security trouble.





The Test series in Pakistan which was held in December last year was the first in the country since 2009, when the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore. Six security personnel and two civilians were killed in that attack.







Since terror attack in Lahore, Pakistan had played its home test matches in neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates, because international teams didn't want to visit Pakistan for security reasons. International cricket began making inroads back into the country when Zimbabwe became the first team to play in Pakistan in 2015, paving the wave for a smattering of Twenty20 matches ever since.







Handed over the captaincy after Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's unavailability, Mahmudullah said his family was also concerned regarding the issue but finally they believed Pakistan is safe right now.





"At first it was tough to decide over the merits of whether it is safe to tour Pakistan. My family was also concerned over the issue. I consulted my family because of this is a serious issue. Now this is a bit of relief for me that my family allowed me to tour to Pakistan. Pakistan's government has promised top-level security." Mahmudullah said.







Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza recently said that he would have chosen to travel to and partake in the upcoming tour of Pakistan had he not retired from Test and T20I cricket.







Bangladesh tour of Pakistan first phase comprises threeT20 is scheduled to commence from January 24. The two teams will play three T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with both the five-day games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Tigers will fly for Pakistan today.



Leave Your Comments