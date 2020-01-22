Workshop on prevention of money laundering held





A day long workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating the Financing of Terrorism" was held at NCC Bank Training Institute recently. Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Md. Abdul Wahab,SVP and Deputy CAMLCO was present as special guest. Dr Syed Zaved Md Salehuddin, faculty member of Training Institute conducted the workshop. Around 55 executives and officers of head office and branches participated in the workshop.







Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, deputy managing director of NCC Bank instructed the participants of the workshop to learn all tactical issues properly for preventing the money laundering and terrorist financing and uphold the image of all concerned through regular operation. He advised bank officials to become more careful when opening a bank account, transferring fund and keeping complete customer information related to customer identity.



Leave Your Comments