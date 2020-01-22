Mustard cultivation gains popularity in Chattogram

A mustard field at Dalinagar area in Raozan Upazila predicts bumper production of the crop this season. -AA



Farmers are showing more interest in cultivating high yielding mustard in the district as it fetches them good profits. Less production cost is encouraging the farmers in cultivating mustard cultivation. About 20000 farmers are involved in cultivating high yielding mustard.





Many farmers have already changed their fortunes through mustard cultivation in the region they can earn good profit by cultivating mustard on each bigha of land in a season Mohibul Islam , under Magura sadar upazila said , "Last year I earned tk 35000 by bringing two bighas of land under high yielding mustard cultivation.







This year I have brought 4 bighas of land under the cultivation and I expect to earn tk 70000". Jamirul Hasan ,a farmer under magura sadar upazila said, "we are getting bumper production of mustard and at the same time we are getting fair price . Consequently, number of mustard cultivators is increasing in the district.







By cultivating high yeilding mustard, farmers have been able to bring smile on their. The farmers and officials concerned are expecting a satisfactory production of mustard following various government steps and favorable climatic conditions in the region this Rabi season.







According to the sources concerned, the cash crop is now growing well everywhere in the region including its vast Barind tract predicting bumper productions. Harvesting will begin next month and the farmers will bring most of the same land under Boro farming after completion of harvests of the crop, farmers and officials in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, report BSS.





The DAE has set a target of bringing around 1.80 lakh hectares of land in eight districts of the region during the current season but the farmers cultivated the crop on 1.82 lakh hectares of land. Besides the DAE, various other research and development organizations like BARI, BARC, BADC and many NGOs have taken adequate steps in collaboration with other departments this season to achieve the fixed production targets.







BARI has released 16 high yielding mustard seeds and two of those- BARI Sharisha-15 and Tari-7 have become popular among the growers' level. The agri-departments and NGOs have provided quality seeds, necessary inputs and trainings on the latest technologies to make the program successful. The landless and marginal farmers have also brought vast tracts of the sandy char lands under mustard cultivation his time in the Ganges basins and the crops are growing excellent everywhere now in the region.



Additional Director of DAE, Rajshahi SM Nuruzzaman Mondal and Chief Scientific Officer of Regional Wheat Research Center Dr Israil Hossain said the region has immense prospects to achieve self- reliance in oil seed productions.





In this regard, they underscored the need for using the latest agro-technologies and disseminating proper knowledge to the farmers for increasing mustard seed to achieve self- reliance in edible oil to reduce the dependence on import. They laid special emphasis on the need for increasing mustard, groundnuts, soybean and palm farming to move further forward in achieving the goals using the latest agro-technologies in the country's food granary of the northern region.



Farmers of the region always produce huge surplus quantities of rice, potato, maize, vegetables and they should explore tremendous potentialities to increase production of oil seeds through proper crop diversification and land management, they said.





They urged for cultivating hybrid varieties of oil seeds invented by BARI and BINA in between the gap of harvesting the short duration Aman paddies and Boro farming period to get the maximum productions and quality seeds. ?BSS





Leave Your Comments