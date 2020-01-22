Education materials distributed among students in Bandarban

Hla May Prue Marma, wife of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur, distributing education materials as the chief guest at a function in Merakhola Govt Primary School field. -AA





School dresses and education materials were distributed among 1100 Mru students in Lama Upazila of the district . Hla May Prue Marma, wife of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur, distributed the materials as the chief guest at a function in Merakhola govt primary school field this noon.





Union Parishad Chairman Minto Kumar Sen chaired the function. The function was addressed, among others, by Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mostofa Jamal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nur-e-Jannat Rumi, municipality Mayor Md Johirul Islam, Upazila AL President Bathoiching Marma and Primary Education Officer Tapan Kumar Chowdhury.

Leave Your Comments