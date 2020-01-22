



Lord Byron was a famous English poet and a leading figure in the Romantic Movement. He was also known for creating a cult of 'Byronic heroes' who were melancholic and brooding young men filled with thoughts of something that had occurred in their past life which they could not forget. He had immense influence on European music, painting, opera, novel writing and poetry as long as he lived. His poetry and his personality made a great impact on literary minds and the general public of Europe at that time. He was seen as a man with radical ideas by many people and worshiped as a national hero by the Greeks for fighting for them against the Turks. Lord Byron was born George Gordon Byron in Dover, United Kingdom, on January 22, 1788.



