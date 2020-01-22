Healthy heart in a healthy body





Do we know nearly half of all adults live with cardiovascular diseases, diagnosed and undiagnosed?Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in men and women, around 30% of deaths are caused by cardiovascular diseases, and the numbers are escalating at an alarming rate.





So what can we do about it? Let us first get to the heart of the matter. The heart is an organ which pumps blood to the rest of the body. Blood transports oxygen and nutrients to the rest of the body and carries away waste products away from the tissues. The blood is carried in different arteries and veins.







Sometimes, fat can be built up in the lumen of the arteries which may rupture and form a clot, blocking the arteries. When this happens in a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain, a stroke may occur. If this happens to the coronary artery, blood supply to the heart muscle gets blocked causing the muscle to die resulting in a heart attack. This can sometimes be followed by a cardiac arrest, when the whole heart stops beating.







Well, so how do you know when someone is having a heart attack, or a stroke and what are you supposed to do? Symptoms of heart attack include chest pain, pain in the jaw, shoulder, arms, weakness, shortness of breath and nausea. When you see someone having a heart attack, call emergency helpline, ask them to sit down and loosen tight clothing, help them take their prescribed chest pain medicines and if unconscious, perform CPR.







Some symptoms of stroke are slurred speech, blurred vision, weakness on one side of the body, face drooping on one side, dizziness, loss of balance and consciousness. What your job is to again call emergency helpline, make sure they are comfortable, loosen constrictive clothing and talk in a calm manner and don't give them anything to eat or drink.





Now as they say, prevention is better than cure. So what can we do to prevent these diseases to happen to us? There is only one way to do this, lead a healthy life, as simple as that, though it is much harder than it sounds. We have become so very engrossed in work and technology, that we forgot the most important part of our lives, US. Anxiety and stress has become a significant part of our lives. We have lost time to take care of ourselves.





That's why including some basic healthy habits likehaving healthy food, exercising everyday in our busy life routines may seem difficult, but not impossible. Controlling your BP, keeping your cholesterol levels under control, maintaining a healthy weight, these are just few of the steps in your path to a reduced chance of heart disease and a healthy heart. Ignore your health, and it will go away. So take care of your body, it's the only place you have to live.





Now imagine you are at a supermarket, waiting in line next to the cash counter, the person standing next to you drops down to the floor, unconscious, not breathing and his heart not beating. What do you do? Every year hundreds of thousands of people die from sudden cardiac arrests.







A person experiencing a cardiac arrest has less than 10% chances of survival. This very ugly reality has led to a call to learn a simple, potentially lifesaving skill to help someone in cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, which doubles and sometimes triples the chances of survival. The first step is to always call emergency helpline, after which you can begin chest compressions.







To start with the compressions, first kneel down next to the person's chest and place the heel of one hand over the other in the middle of the chest. Push down hard at 90 degree angle and afterwards release your pressure. That's one compression. Aim for 100 or more compressions per minute, it may help to sing a song to keep your pace. This procedure can get very tiring very fast, so switch with someone to take a break.





Sounds scary doesn't it? Well it is. Cardiovascular diseases are becoming an increasing concern in Bangladesh, as there are increasing proportions of young people, alongside the elderly, getting affected.







A screening program can be started to detect these at an early stage. Preventive measures such as awareness raising, various diets and physical activity must be taken along with the benefits of cure to prevent fatalities, which will hopefully slow down the growing trend of heart diseases. And as they say he who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything. So stay healthy and stay happy.





These are reasons why is the heart so important and why should we put much effort into raising awareness about the heart and cardiovascular diseases through conversations, debates and research.



Syeda Madeha Mowla is a student of Grade 12

at Hurdco International School, Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments