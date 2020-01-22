Tamannaah brings back the essence of spring





Tamannah is a sensational and versatile actress who has worked in Bollywood as well as South Indian movies. She is one of the prettiest actresses and also the highest paid in the South Indian film industry.She looked blossoming bright in this photoshoot by Ajay Kadam, as she wore an auroral outfit by Akanksha Gajria and Vanda fashion brand. It is a thigh-high, 3D floral dress with orange straps. Her hair is left open in messy beach waves done by celebrity hairstylist Tina Mukherjee and the pink tone, fuchsia tinted lips makeup is completed by Chandni Dawar.



