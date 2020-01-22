What Mrunal says about Hrithik





Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur has shared how it was an ethereal experience to work with the superstar who has cast a spell all across with his stellar performances in 'Super 30' and 'WAR'. In a recent interview, the actress who was seen alongside Hrithik in the movie 'Super 30' shared, "I remember when I was doing press junket with Hrithik Roshan for 'Super 30' he was the same when 'Kaho Naa Pyaar hai' released but after the release after those three hours after people watched his first film after the premiere people started looking at him in a very different way he never forgot the fact that he had all the caliber that's why the fact that you should be able to deal with your success and failure this is the biggest thing I have learned from him and I will always be grateful and thankful he is a wonderful man."



Leave Your Comments