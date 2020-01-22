Deepika brutally trolled for her 'Chhapaak' look

Deepika Padukone



What was probably meant to be a harmless gesture of fan-star bonding on the social media has now turned into an occasion of savage trolling for Deepika Padukone.It started with Deepika asking a fan on Tik-Tok to recreate her 'look' from three films 'Om Shanti Om', 'Piku' and 'Chhapaak'.





The troll brigade immediately galvanized into action, wondering, rightly, how an acid-attack victim's disfigured face can be a 'look' for the actress. The social media sees this as more proof of the shallowness and insensitivity that most of our actors display when it comes to issues that they purport to champion.





In this case, Deepika has been repeatedly speaking on how deeply she was affected by playing the acid-attack survivor. And yet, here she was trivializing the trauma of an acid victim by reducing the agony, pain and suffering to a fashion statement. A director who has worked with Deepika thinks she is being wrongly advised by her marketing team.







"This (the trauma of an acid attack) is more serious than anything Deepika has done. She just didn't know how to handle it. And her advisers proved to be the film's biggest undoing," says the filmmaker.





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments