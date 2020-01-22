Singer Chitra's new song 'O Premi'





Singer Chitra learned music from Ustad Khwaza Golam Moinuddin for more than 12 years, hailed from Bogura. She has been attached with music during her childhood. After preparing herself in music, Chitra started her music career in Bogura.





She started her journey in Dhaka to perform in a stage show at Baridhara in 2015. When she gets time she performs in stage shows and impresses the audience. In 2015, Chitra's first original song titled 'Smritir Janalai' was released in a YouTube channel. Borno Chakraborty composed the song. Last year her listeners' choice song was 'Tor Karoney'.







In the beginning of New Year, she is presenting with new songs for the music-lovers. This time her song is 'O Premi'. Abid Roni has composed the song. Swaraj Dev has made music video of the song.





While talking about her new song Chitra said, "I had planned to release a new song in the beginning of New Year. 'O Premi' is that kind of song. Lyrics and tune of the song will impress the listeners. In fact, music is like devotion to me, a respectable matter. So, I want to render that song which will surely impress the listeners.







'O Premi' is that type of song. I am very much optimistic about the song. Atiq Shams was my co-artiste in the song while will be released on YouTube channel of Hiya Multimedia on Thursday." Chitra-rendered a song titled 'Tor Moner Atoley', released in 2017 under the banner of Sangeeta.

