Noor receives Natyajan Puraskar

Asaduzzaman Noor receives the award from former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque at the program. -Collected





Noted thespian Asaduzzaman Noor was honored with 'Odhyapak Momtazuddin Ahmed Natyajan Puraskar 2019 O Padak' (Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed Thespian Award 2019 and Medal) for his contribution to the country's theatre and cultural arena. Noor received the award at a program at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad auditorium of Bangla Academy on Saturday.







Marking the 86th birth anniversary of eminent playwright and theatre personality Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed, who passed away last year, Momtazuddin Ahmed Birthday Celebration Committee organised the award ceremony. Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque attended the programme as chief guest and handed over a crest to Noor, while Momtazuddin Ahmed's wife Kamrun Nahar Momtaz handed over a cheque of Tk 1 lakh to the award recipient, according to agencies.





On the other hand, veteran artist and freedom fighter Shahabuddin Ahmed, along with former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman, theatre personality Golam Kuddus, chief guest and award recipient, unveiled the cover of a souvenir on Momtazuddin Ahmed at the event.







A documentary on Momtazuddin Ahmed was also screened at the event and Nazrul Sangeet singer Ferdous Ara rendered songs.







Momtazuddin Ahmed was born in 1935. He is mostly known for his satirical plays and columns exposing social and political anomalies. Ahmed wrote around 40 plays for stage, radio and television and directed several of them besides acting in some of the most popular TV dramas in the 1970s and 80s.





For his contributions to theatre and culture, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award (1976) and the Ekushey Padak (1997).

