



National Film Award winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha has played different characters in different dramas and telefilms, made for different days, over the span of her film career.She will be seen playing a lead role in 'Pori O Panir Botol' a tele-drama produced on the occasion of forthcoming International Customs Day.





Written by Jamal Hossain and directed by Masum Shahriar, the tele-drama casts popular actor Mosharraf Karim opposite Tisha.







Playwright Jamal Hossain said about the story of tele-drama, "How the plans of drug dealers are ruined by the Customs Intelligence-the drama sheds light on a plot like this. Also, love, relationship and conflicts in these elements have also been presented in the drama. Both Tisha and Mosharraf did a splendid job. Director Masum Shahriar also made the drama with immense care. I hope the viewers will enjoy it."





The tele-drama will be aired on RTV at 8:15pm on the International Customs Day on January 26.

